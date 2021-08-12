Catherine Zeta-Jones Shows Off Her Hula Hooping Skills in a Bikini: Watch

Catherine Zeta-Jones is showing off her skills! The 51-year-old actress took to Instagram on Thursday to share an impressive video of herself hula hooping in a bikini.

In the clip, Zeta-Jones, sporting a black-and-white striped swimsuit and coordinating visor, wows as she expertly keeps her hula hoop going for a quite a while.

"I'm in a twist!" Zeta-Jones captioned the video, a nod to the song she set the video to, Chubby Checker's 1961 track, "Let's Twist Again."

The hula hooping video comes shortly after Zeta-Jones, who was recently cast as Morticia Addams in Netflix's upcoming Wednesday series, shared a makeup-free pic of herself.

In the mirror selfie, Zeta-Jones, wearing a pink robe, proudly smiles as she shows off her gray hair and totally bare face.

"Hello…….," she simply captioned the snap.

The unfiltered shot was followed by sweet selfies with her husband, Michael Douglas. "When bad selfies happen to good people well maybe.. not so bad and not so good," she captioned the romantic pics.

In an April interview with WSJ. Magazine, Zeta-Jones opened up about the secret behind her 20-year marriage to Douglas, with whom she shares Carys, 18, and Dylan, 21.

"First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret," she said. "With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company."

