Carrie Underwood Reaches News Heights With 'Ghost Story' Performance at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carrie Underwood took her performance to new heights! The 39-year-old singer wowed the crowd at the 2022 CMT Awards on Monday, when she performed her song, "Ghost Story" amid an acrobatic spectacle.

The pre-recorded performance was filmed at the Resorts World Theatre, home of Underwood's Las Vegas residency, while the singer herself was at the Nashville, Tennessee, ceremony.

Underwood, CMT's most decorated artist of all time, sported a purple jumpsuit with a lengthy train as she belted out her latest single. She ended things on a high note, joining her dancers in an aerial performance as she delivered the last lines of her emotional song.

The singer scored two nominations this year. She already took home the Collaborative Video of the Year award for "If I Didn't Love You," her track with Jason Aldean. The pair's video is also nominated in the Video of the Year category.

Underwood's impressive time onstage came the same month that the singer made her GRAMMYs debut with a powerful performance of her song, "Ghost Story."

"Premiering 'Ghost Story' on the GRAMMYs, I mean, how could it get any bigger than that?" Underwood told ET. "So, I was very nervous, but very excited."

The same night, Underwood took home a GRAMMY in the Best Roots Gospel Album category for her album, My Savior.

"It means so much," she said of her big win. "I feel like I’ve just been super emotional all night, but I love this album so much, and it’s something that I’ve just always wanted to make, and I got to finally."

"I really did it very selfishly, because I just wanted to sing these songs and kind of get to live in that space for a little while," she added. "The fact that it’s resonated with people, it just means the world to me."

The 2022 CMT Music Awards air live, Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS, and will also stream live on Paramount+. Check here for a full list of the night's big winners!