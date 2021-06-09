Carrie Underwood Congratulates John Legend on His First CMT Music Award as He Helps Her Win Show's Top Prize

Carrie Underwood remains the CMT Music Awards queen! The 38-year-old singer kept her title as the most awarded performer in CMT Music Awards history at the awards show on Wednesday night -- and thanked John Legend for the help.

Before this year's show Underwood had racked up 22 trophies. On Wednesday, she was nominated for two more awards -- Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year -- for her "Hallelujah" duet with John Legend. The pair took home Video of the Year, giving Legend his first CMT Music Award. This is Underwood's ninth time winning Video of the Year and third year in a row.

"Fans, thank you so much, fans," Underwood said while accepting the awards show's most prestigious honor. "You guys, you are the reason we are all here doing what we do, doing what we love, making music videos."

"John legend, thank you for sending me this incredible song and agreeing to sing with me on it and making this incredible video that I am so proud of, and congratulations on what I think is your first CMT Award!" she continued, also thanking those behind the scenes of the music video. "God bless you guys. Thank you so much! Thank you, fans! Thank you, CMT!"

Underwood opened up about the possibility of breaking her own record for most CMT Award wins while speaking with ET last Friday.

"It's such a beautiful song and it's such a beautiful video and I'm just really proud that it was nominated. We'll see what happens,"she said. "I get to perform on the show with NEEDTOBREATHE, so I'm excited about that. And it's just a fun night."

Underwood first broke the record for most CMT Music Award wins in 2019 and opened up to ET about what the historic moment meant to her shortly after.

"My husband was like, 'Oh my gosh, your fans like to vote,' and I was like, 'Well, that's how I'm here in the first place. They've been voting for me since day one. Since I was on American Idol. So they know the drill," the Idol alum recalled. "I constantly have people telling me they voted for me on Idol, and that was 14 years ago. So now there's people that are like, 'Ever since I was a little kid, I would vote for you.'"

