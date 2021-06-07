Carrie Ann Inaba Appears to Be Dating Fabien Viteri Again With New PDA-Filled Pics

Looks like Carrie Ann Inaba and Fabien Viteri may be giving their love another chance.

The Dancing With the Stars judge took to Instagram on Monday, sharing new photos of the two cuddled up close together, seemingly confirming they've rekindled their romance. "❤️🙏🏼," Inaba captioned the sweet post, tagging Viteri.

Fans immediately took to the comments section, writing things like, "Wow! No wonder why you're smiling," "This is beautiful," and "Happiness looks so good on you!"

"Love these," added The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots. "You look so happy."

Rumors that Inaba and Viteri were dating first started swirling last fall. Inaba later confirmed the romance in various interviews, including an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in October 2020.

"I am seeing somebody new. During quarantine I was really fortunate that I met somebody who's very special," she said at the time. "We actually met walking our dogs. He lives literally, like, a [few] blocks away."

"We met at the beginning of quarantine, so I was really lucky because I didn't have to go through this whole thing by myself," she continued. "We're taking it slow and it's really great. He's actually an overlander, but I call it 'outlanding.' It was great because early summer we went camping in his backyard."

On May 12, Inaba announced via Instagram Stories that she was "single again," adding that while she was "grateful" for what was, she was also "confused, uncertain of the future, sad, hopeful." The split came just weeks after she announced she was taking a leave of absence from The Talk to focus on her well-being.

"Trying to allow the emotions. Trying to be strong," she added. "Allowing myself [the] space to cry. And I will grow. And I will evolve. And I will survive this too. And I will honor the gift that it was."

