Carmen Salinas, Beloved Mexican TV and Film Actress, Dead at 82

Carmen Salinas, the beloved Mexican actress, has died. She was 82.
The TV and film icon's family shared the sad news on her social media on Thursday night, alongside a black-and-white photo of Salinas.
"With great sorrow, we inform you that leading actress Carmen Salinas passed away today," the statement began, adding that they would be sharing more information about funeral services in the following days. The family also thanked everyone for their messages of support and acts of kindness toward Salinas.
Salinas' death comes after she was in a coma after suffering a stroke last month.
With over 140 credits to her name, Salinas made her TV debut in 1964 in La vecindad, La frontera. She would go on to have a successful telenovela career, starring in shows such as María la del Barrio, Mi pequeña traviesa, Velo de novia, Mujeres Asesinas, and many, many more. Her last telenovela was 2021's Mi fortuna es amarte, in which she portrayed Margarita "Magos" Domínguez Negrete.
In 1967, she made her film debut in La vida inútil de Pito Pérez, later starring in Doña Macabra, Danzón, Bellas de noche and Man on Fire with Denzel Washington.
As news of her death broke, many fans took to social media to send their condolences, including Mexican actor Eugenio Derbez.
She is survived by her daughter, María Eugenia, and her grandchildren.
RELATED CONTENT: