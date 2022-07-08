Carlos Santana Returns to Touring After Collapsing On Stage From Exhaustion in July

Back in action! Carlos Santana has made his return to the stage.

The legendary guitarist performed on stage at a concert in Connecticut on Friday, more than a month after he collapsed on stage during a show in Clarkston, Michigan, and was hospitalized for exhaustion.

Before his show in Connecticut on Friday, a smiling Santana was spotted leaving a hotel in New York City where he chatted with photographers before getting into his limo.

After his frightening health scare on July 5, the 75-year-old musician announced that he had to postpone six additional shows on his Miraculous Supernatural 2022 tour.

The news of the postponed shows came just minutes before he was set to take the stage with Earth, Wind & Fire at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville.

According to the Indianapolis Star, a "collective groan" among the 20,000 fans was heard when the news of the postponement was read on stage.

The musician is currently on his summer-long Miraculous Supernatural 2022 Tour, alongside Earth, Wind & Fire. The tour launched on June 17 and is scheduled to go through August. No official announcement has been made on date for the postponed performances.