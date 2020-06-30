Carl Reiner Dies at 98: George Clooney, Alan Alda, Dick Van Dyke and More Stars Pay Tribute

Hollywood is saying goodbye to a legend. Carl Reiner, creator of The Dick Van Dyke Show and an acclaimed actor director and producer, died Monday night at his Beverly Hills home. He was 98.

"Last night my dad passed away. As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light," his son, Rob Reiner, tweeted on Tuesday morning.

After news broke of Carl Reiner's death, his friends and colleagues took to social media and beyond to honor the late star.

George Clooney, who starred alongside Reiner in Ocean's 11, released a statement about his co-star. "Carl Reiner made every room he walked into funnier, smarter, kinder," he said. "It all seemed so effortless. What an incredible gift he gave us all. His was a life well lived and we’re all the better for it. Rest in peace my friend."

Meanwhile, Betty White's rep told ET, "I know she loved him dearly. They had many laughs together."

In another statement to ET, Mark Harmon said of Reiner, "Carl was so smart, loving, interested, precise, funny. A gentleman. A professional's professional. Always made time to listen. Thoughts of him make me smile. Such a remarkable life."

The Instagram of Dick Van Dyke also posted a tribute to the late star, writing: "100% pure mensch. We love you so much."

Reiner's longtime pal, Ed Asner, expressed what a mark his friend has left on Hollywood, tweeting: "Very sad to awake to the news that @carlreiner has passed. There will forever only be one of him. May his memory be forever blessed. He leaves us with so much laughter. My heart goes out to @robreiner and the entire Reiner family."

The comedy legend's other longtime friend, Alan Alda, was one of the first to honor him. "My friend Carl Reiner died last night. His talent will live on for a long time, but the loss of his kindness and decency leaves a hole in our hearts. We love you, Carl," Alda wrote.

Melissa Rivers remembered Reiner fondly for his performance at her late mother, Joan Rivers', roast.

"Another legend has left us. Carl Reiner was FUNNY, smart and kind. I’ll never forget how he mustered the strength and courage to call my mother a C**T at her roast, and did it so cleverly and sweetly, that it was a true honor," she tweeted. "Rest in peace, Carl."

Reiner's The Jerk co-star, Bernadette Peters, wrote that he was "always caring til the end," while actor Josh Gad praised Reiner as "one of the greatest comedic minds of all time."

Even New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo paid tribute to Reiner, who was born in the Bronx. "Carl Reiner, Bronx born and bred, made TV comedy that endures to this day. He made America laugh -- a true gift. New York extends our condolences to his family and many friends," he tweeted.

Here's a look at the other celebrity tributes that came flooding in after news of Reiner's passing.

Check out ET's exclusive interview where Reiner reminisces with Dick Van Dyke about their time working on The Dick Van Dyke Show.