Carey Mulligan Is Pretty in Pink Prada Dress at 2021 Golden Globes

Carey Mulligan was pretty in pink at the 2021 Golden Globes. Mulligan made her virtual appearance from London for Sunday night's awards show.

The Promising Young Woman star, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, wowed in a satin pale pink draped dress by Prada. The off-the-shoulder custom gown was paired with Cartier earrings and rings.

For glam, Mulligan styled her blonde hair down with a natural-looking makeup look, featuring subtle pops of soft pink using Sisley Paris blush and eyeshadow, inspired by the pale rose pink shade of her dress. Her makeup artist, Emma White Turle shared a close-up photo of the British actress' beauty look.

InStyle magazine also shared a video of the actress in the famous #InStyleElevator.

Promising Young Woman follows Mulligan as Cassie, a young woman who, traumatized by a tragic event in her past, seeks out vengeance against those who crossed her path.

Mulligan opened up to ET about a review from Variety, which suggested that producer Margot Robbie might have been a better fit for Mulligan's part as Cassie.

"I felt it was, you know, it was a surface read, it was a sort of criticism or an appraisal of my looks as opposed to my performance," Mulligan told ET's Matt Cohen. "It wasn’t a sort of big thing, it wasn't something that felt very dramatic in the writing of it, but I think it's important. I think it's those everyday things that build up and create a bigger picture. And I think the effect -- the way that we treat women onscreen -- and I think the way that we learned so much from what we see onscreen, I think it's so much of our culture, so much of the way that we treat each other."

Mulligan noted that especially due to the film's subject matter, which deals with sexual assault and the double standards between men and women, she felt it was important to speak out.