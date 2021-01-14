Cardi B Lands First Starring Role in Feature Film 'Assisted Living'

Cardi B has landed her first starring role in a feature film. The 28-year-old rapper is set to star in a new comedy called Assisted Living, ET confirms.

Cardi -- who had a role in 2019's Hustlers and appears in the upcoming Fast and Furious movieF9 -- will take center stage in the movie, which Paramount bought in a competitive bidding war last spring.

ET has learned that Assisted Living will follow Cardi's Amber, a small-time crook, who finds herself in over her head when a heist goes wrong. On the run from both the cops and her former crew, she struggles to find anyone to take her in. Running out of options, Amber disguises herself as an elderly woman and hides out in the one place no one will look -- her estranged grandmother’s nursing home.

Cardi fans will remember her show-stopping role as an exotic dancer in Hustlers, but she told ET that she didn't really get to "shine" because of her recent surgeries.

"You know what? I was really mad because let me tell you something -- when I did the movie, I just got my t**ties done and I got lipo, right? So I was like, 'This is my moment to shine, and I can't shine because I can't climb!'" Cardi recalled in an August 2019 interview. "So I was mad. I was like, 'Goddamn it!'"

See more on Cardi in the video below.