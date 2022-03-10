Cardi B Gives Fans a Teasing Glimpse of 6-Month-Old Son: 'That’s All Y'all Will Get'

Cardi B gave fans a tiny peek at her second child with Migos rapper Offset, but she's making sure that people don't get too greedy about invading her privacy!

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old rapper tweeted a lament over her 6-month-old's aching gums as he teethes. "Ugh I wish I can take my sweet baby teething pain away. He been sad all day," she wrote to her followers. A fan used the opportunity to ask Cardi why she hasn't posted a photo of her baby yet, writing that the infant "got teeth coming in and we ain’t seen him yet."

In response, the mom of two jokingly tweeted a photo that gives "tiny peek" a whole new meaning. "That's all ya'll will get," she wrote along with a super zoomed-in pic of what appears to be the baby's eye.

This is the first glimpse of the baby that the "I Like It" emcee has given; although she and Offset welcomed their baby boy in September, and have yet to reveal his name. But fans were disappointed by the tease and readily let Cardi know it through their comments.

In a follow-up tweet, she fired back at those who complained. "How people mad cause people was asking me to see my son and I replied?" she wrote. "It seems like I can’t do or say nothing these days wit out people getting irritated. Maybe i should delete my social medias or just die cause Wtff."

But after a bit of back-and-forth, Cardi let her fans know that she won't be letting anyone stress her out, teasing that her next single is "super pressure."

You right babes …Imma let people have their fun ….Cause my next single is super pressure https://t.co/lkNoGsLnRQ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 9, 2022

Although Cardi has been keeping her son's face under wraps, she's been regularly keeping her followers updated on his development.

Back in January, the "Invasion of Privacy" rapper marked their son's four-month birthday by sharing an unbelievable update.

“This baby is talking,” Cardi revealed. “I put this on everything I love in the name of Jesus Christ. First of all, my husband saw it yesterday.”

Explaining how the chat with her son went down, she added, "I was like, 'You love mommy, yeah?' And then I asked him again, ‘You love mommy?’ And he replied back, like, ‘Yeah.’ Not even like [baby sound]. It was like, ‘Yeah.’”

After sharing that her son clearly said "hello" while watching Cocomelon, Cardi reacted, "Yo, this is crazy. I don’t know if that’s, like, the pandemic thing. I don’t know, like, if this is normal. This sh*t is crazy. I need a camera in this room 24/7 or something."