Cardi B and Offset Celebrate Son Wave's 1st Birthday With Sweet Posts, Lavish Celebration

There's no stopping Cardi B and Offset when it comes to celebrating their kids. The couple went all out on Sunday for their son Wave's first birthday.

The 30-year-old Migos rapper kickstarted the celebration on Sunday morning, sharing a series of photos and videos -- including one super sweet clip from the hospital when his son was born -- writing, "MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼️"

Offset went on to share some adorable Instagram Stories featuring Wave and he and Cardi's 4-year-old daughter, Kulture. The 29-year-old doting mom, for her part, documented the lavish car-themed party they threw for the toddler in dozens of Stories. The party featured epic food stations, elaborate desserts, a DJ, arcade games and more.

Cardi B and Offset threw Wave the most extra car-themed party 🏎 pic.twitter.com/bslsPTb1dY — MTV UK (@MTVUK) September 5, 2022

Cardi's sister, Hennessy, was on hand to celebrate -- and bring her nephew a customized car. "Happy birthday WAVE !!! Auntie LOVES YOU," she wrote alongside a video of the tot having a blast behind the wheel of his perfectly sized SUV.

Cardi B dancing to her and Offset’s song “Clout” today at Wave’s birthday party. 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/JuKD84iU5V — UPDATES OF CARDI | MEDIA (@UCMEDlA) September 5, 2022

On Monday, Cardi took to Twitter to explain why she goes all out for her children. "I know I can be a little extra when it comes to my kids but I ain’t really had shit growing up soooo yea imma ball," she wrote.

I know I can be a little extra when it comes to my kids but I ain’t really had shit growing up soooo yea imma ball — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 5, 2022

While Cardi loves spoiling her kids for their birthdays, she's also raising them to understand their privilege. In an interview with Vogue Singapore published in July, Cardi explained: "They need to know to never feel comfortable. Don’t ever feel like, ‘I’m going to get it because I’m Cardi and Offset’s kid’. They are never going to know what struggle feels like, so they might not have that hunger I had to leave the streets."

"Even though my kids are well-off, I want them to know that when you work for things and achieve it, it’s more respected—especially when people see that you bust your a** for it," she added.

Cardi also shared why she never enlisted the help of a nanny despite having a demanding career -- something she initially thought she'd do before welcoming Kulture in July 2018.

“Everybody was so nervous for my career and future, but I kept telling them, ‘It’s easy. Trust me, I’m going to have a nanny and she’s going to travel up and down with me. It’s not even going to be a hassle’,” she recalled. “ When the baby got here, I couldn’t even think about getting a nanny because I was afraid of anybody being around her besides my family. I’ve never had a nanny for Kulture."