Cara Delevingne Is Radiant at 2023 Oscars After Opening Up About Sobriety Journey

When the carpet is champagne colored, you need a lady in red! Cara Delevingne is making a memorable debut at this year's Academy Awards.

On Sunday, the 30-year-old actress-model, who is presenting at the Oscars, showed up at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder red gown with a high slit up her right leg, a bow on her right shoulder and a dramatic train. She wore her hair pulled back in a sleek low bun, and accessorized with a diamond statement necklace and earrings. As for her shoes, she sported a pair of strappy, extremely high heels.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Delevingne's big moment comes just a few days after Vogue published an interview with her, where she opened up about her journey to getting sober.

“From September, I just needed support. I needed to start reaching out. And my old friends I’ve known since I was 13, they all came over and we started crying," she shared. "They looked at me and said, ‘You deserve a chance to have joy.'"

Delevingne is now over four months sober after checking into rehab in late 2022 and committing to a 12-step program. "This process obviously has its ups and downs, but I’ve started realizing so much," she told the magazine. "People want my story to be this after-school special where I just say, ‘Oh look, I was an addict, and now I’m sober and that’s it.’ And it’s not as simple as that. It doesn’t happen overnight."