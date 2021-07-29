Candace Cameron Bure Apologizes After Fans Deem Her Post About the Holy Spirit Too 'Sexy'

Candace Cameron Bure is apologizing after her recent Instagram video was misinterpreted by fans. The 45-year-old Fuller House star took to her Instagram Stories to discuss the video, which she deleted off of Instagram.

"I just came home and read a lot of messages that were not happy with my latest Instagram post that was a TikTok video," Bure, who kept the clip up on Tiktok, said. "And I usually don't apologize for these things, but a lot of you thought it was weird and I'm sorry. That was not my intention."

The clip, which is set to Lana Del Rey's "Jealous Girl," features Bure standing in front of the camera as the music plays along and words flash up, "When they don't know the power of the Holy Spirit."

Del Rey sings, "Baby I'm a gangsta too and it takes two to tango/ you don't want to dance with me, dance with me."

In the clip, Bure leans in toward the camera, holding up her Bible.

"So many of you thought I was trying to be seductive, which clearly means I'm not a very good actress because I was trying to be strong, not sexy," the actress continued in her Instagram Stories.

She revealed that she got the idea from her 22-year-old daughter, Natasha Bure, who posted a different version of the clip to her own TikTok account.

"Maybe I was just trying to be too cool or relevant in a Biblical way that didn't work? Most of you didn't like it, clearly," Bure admitted. "But there was a small percentage of you that appreciated what I did and understood my intention."

Back in November, Bure opened up to ET's Katie Krause about being open with her sexuality on social media, which she's received backlash for in the past.

"I've always been an open person when it comes to all that stuff," she said. "I've never publicly said it, but all my friends know that and my kids know that and obviously my husband knows that."