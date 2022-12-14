Canceled and Renewed Network TV Shows for 2023: See the Full List

It's time to find out if your favorite network TV shows are canceled or renewed!
It can be overwhelming keeping up with what's coming back and what's not, which is why ET is your one-stop shop for all the latest at ABC, CBS, The CW, Fox and NBC. Just in the past several months, a flurry of network shows have been unceremoniously canceled (Fox's Monarch) or opted to end their multi-season runs (The CW's The Flash, ABC's A Million Little Things), while others were lucky enough to earn early renewals (CBS' FBI franchise and The Equalizer) or surprise resurrections (NBC's Magnum P.I.). Only time will tell for the other shows hoping for good news.
And with the growing number of streaming shows, we've also created an easy-to-navigate canceled/renewed guide tracking all of the major streaming titles, such as Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, Disney+'s MCU, Paramount+'s Yellowstone franchise and more, so head on over there for the latest intel.
As pickups and cancellations continue to roll out over the next several months for the networks' primetime programming, we'll update this list regularly with all the latest news. So, to keep up to date on all things renewed, canceled or on the bubble, bookmark this page and check back here often to learn whether your favorite network shows were picked up or banished to the TV graveyard!
ABC
'Abbott Elementary'
Renewed:
American Idol - Season 21 (premieres Feb. 19)
The Bachelor - Season 27 (premieres Jan. 23)
The Wonder Years - Season 2 (premieres summer)
Canceled:
Avalon (scrapped after straight-to-series order)
Final Season:
A Million Little Things (premieres 2023)
New Series for 2023:
The Company You Keep (premieres Feb. 19)
Not Dead Yet (premieres Feb. 8)
Will Trent(premieres Jan. 3)
To Be Determined:
Abbott Elementary
Alaska Daily
Bachelor in Paradise
The Bachelorette
Big Sky
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
The Conners
The Goldbergs
The Good Doctor
Grey's Anatomy
Home Economics
The Rookie
The Rookie: Feds
Shark Tank
Station 19
CBS
'NCIS'
Renewed:
The Equalizer - through Season 4
FBI - through Season 6
FBI: International - through Season 3
FBI: Most Wanted - through Season 5
Survivor - through Season 44
Young Sheldon - through Season 7
Canceled:
TBD
Final Season:
TBD
New Series for 2023:
True Lies (premieres March 1)
To Be Determined:
Blue Bloods
Bob Hearts Abishola
CSI: Vegas
East New York
Fire Country
Ghosts
NCIS
NCIS: Hawaii
NCIS: Los Angeles
The Neighborhood
So Help Me Todd
S.W.A.T.
The CW
'Walker'
Renewed:
TBD
Canceled:
Tom Swift
Final Season:
The Flash(premieres Feb. 8)
Nancy Drew(premieres 2023)
Riverdale(premieres 2023)
DC's Stargirl
New Series for 2023:
Gotham Knights (premieres 2023)
To Be Determined:
All American
All American: Homecoming
Kung Fu
Superman & Lois
Walker
Walker: Independence
The Winchesters
Fox
'9-1-1'
Renewed:
Fantasy Island - Season 2 (premieres Jan. 2)
Grimsburg - through Season 2
Krapopolis - through Season 2
Canceled:
Monarch
Final Season:
TBD
New Series for 2023:
Accused (premieres Jan. 22)
Alert (premieres Jan. 9)
To Be Determined:
9-1-1
9-1-1: Lone Star (Season 4 premieres Jan. 17)
Bob's Burgers
Call Me Kat
The Cleaning Lady
Family Guy
The Great North
HouseBroken
The Resident
The Simpsons
So You Think You Can Dance
Welcome to Flatch
NBC
'Law & Order: Organized Crime'
Renewed:
American Auto - Season 2 (premieres Jan. 24)
The Blacklist - Season 10 (premieres Feb. 26)
Grand Crew - Season 2 (premieres 2023)
Magnum P.I. - through Season 6 (two-season pickup after CBS cancellation)
Quantum Leap - Season 2
The Voice - Season 24
Canceled:
TBD
Final Season:
New Amsterdam
New Series for 2023:
Found (premieres Feb. 19)
Night Court (premieres Jan. 17)
Untitled Mike O'Malley series (premieres 2023)
To Be Determined:
Chicago Fire
Chicago Med
Chicago P.D.
La Brea
Law & Order
Law & Order: Organized Crime
Law & Order: SVU
Lopez vs. Lopez
Young Rock
