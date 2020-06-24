Camille Cosby Hopes Husband Bill Cosby Will Find 'Vindication' With New Appeal of Sexual Assault Conviction

Camille Cosby is looking forward to husband Bill Cosby getting a chance to appeal his sexual assault conviction. The 76-year-old producer and philanthropist spoke about the developments in her husband's case Monday, in a wide-ranging interview in which she criticized the #MeToo movement and defended her husband against the many women who have come forward with allegations of rape and assault.

Camille spoke with ABC News Prime anchor Linsey Davis on Monday, and opened up about her feeling of "hopefulness" after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court agreed to review two aspects of the case against Cosby.

"There are possibilities now. Finally, there is a court … that has said, 'Wait a minute. There are some problems here. They can be considered for appeal,'" Camille shared. "I am very, very pleased … but now I'm looking at something that is possible. Possible for vindication. That is the goal."

The 82-year-old comedian has been incarcerated for almost two years after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a woman in 2004, and sentenced to 3 to 10 years behind bars.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has agreed to review the judge’s decision to let prosecutors call to the stand five other accusers who recounted long-ago alleged encounters with Cosby. Additionally, they will review his argument that he had made an agreement with a former prosecutor that he would never be charged in the case, which the TV star allegedly made when the claims were first investigated.

According to Camille, the pair have remained close and connected during her husband's time in prison.

"We communicate every single day," Camille said. "My husband is doing very well."

Despite their closeness, she also revealed that she has not visited her husband in jail, explaining, "I do not want to see my husband in that kind of environment, and he doesn't want me to see him in that kind of environment either."

After discussing her decadeslong support of civil rights movements and her outspoken advocacy for Black Lives Matter, she addressed criticism she's faced for comments she made disparaging the #MeToo movement and similar movements -- especially with regard to the allegations against her husband.

"The #MeToo Movement, and movements like them, have intentional ignorance pertaining to the history of particular white women -- not all white women, but particular white women -- who have, from the very beginning… accused Black males of sexual assault without any proof whatsoever, without any proof on the face of the earth," said Camille, who has compared her husband's conviction to the lynching of Emmett Till in 1955. "And by ignoring that history, they have put out a lie, and that is: 'Because I'm female, I'm telling the truth.' Well history disproves that as well."

"Gender has never, ever equated with truth," she continued. "So they need to clean up their acts. All of us, as women, who have not participated in anything nefarious, we know how women can lie. We know they can do the same things that men do -- that some men do. Because there are good men and bad men, there are good women and bad women."

When pressed about the magnitude of the allegations leveled against her husband -- which have been raised by over 60 women of many different races and ethnicities -- Camille stressed that they did not have evidence backing up their claims.

"I cannot go into that because there are legal ramifications, but I can only say there was never any proof. Just a whole lot of allegations," Camille said. "None of them have presented any proof, and I think that says a lot."

According to Camille, the "unproven allegations" don't "fit in with the laws in our country."

She denied all the accusations made against the comedian once again, and claimed that the earliest incidents that allegedly occurred in the 1970s could not be legitimate.

"My husband was under the scrutiny of several federal entities during the time of Nixon's presidency… for years he was harassed by the IRS, the FBI, if he had done all those things these women are claiming, certainly it would have come out then," she argued. "In this country, it is impossible for any Black man, I don't care how much money he has, how popular he is, to get away with raping a white woman. That is just absolutely impossible."