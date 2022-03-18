Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall Takes Over Meghan Markle's Former Role

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall has been an ardent supporter of the National Theatre, but now she has an official role to go along with her passion for the arts.

Rufus Norris, the director of the National Theatre, announced on Friday that Camilla is taking over as patron of the National Theatre, a role once held by Meghan Markle. It marks the first time one of Meghan's patronages has been given to another member of the royal family.

"The Duchess shares our belief that theatre enriches our lives in so many ways and that everyone should have access to the arts and creativity no matter where they are in the world," Norris said in a statement. "The Duchess has shown great support to our industry throughout the pandemic, and I look forward to working with Her Royal Highness for many years to come."

Norris also thanked Queen Elizabeth II for her "unwavering support and service to the National Theatre."

We are delighted to announce that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has become our Royal Patron.



The Duchess, a long-standing supporter for the arts, is a devoted fan of theatre and champion of literature and drama.@ClarenceHouse https://t.co/X7xTOhUt5A pic.twitter.com/l7p5o8p9SR — National Theatre (@NationalTheatre) March 18, 2022

Back in February 2021, the National Theatre patronage released a statement confirming Meghan's exit and thanked her for her work, after she and Prince Harry stepped down from their roles as senior members of the royal family in 2020. The couple then entered into a one-year trial period before making their exit official.

Meghan's two other patronages -- with the animal welfare charity group Mayhew and Smart Works Charity, which helps women dress and prepare for job interviews -- said she would remain as their patron.

Today it has been announced that The Duchess of Cornwall, a long-standing supporter for the arts and a devoted fan of theatre, is the new Royal Patron of the @NationalTheatre. 🎭



The patronage is passed to The Duchess from Her Majesty The Queen. pic.twitter.com/4vBkQuBiMH — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) March 18, 2022

Just last month, Kate Middleton took over as patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union, a role that once belonged to her brother-in-law, Prince Harry. It was the first of Harry's former patronages that was redistributed to another member of the royal family.

To celebrate the new role, Kate participated in a little game of -- what else? -- rugby!