Camila Cabello Wears Beaded Bra to 2023 GRAMMYs

Camila Cabello went bold for the 2023 GRAMMYs. The 25-year-old singer stepped out for the 65th annual show on Sunday and opted to wear a beaded bra embellished with flowers, which she paired with a high-waisted black skirt with a thigh-high slit.

PatBO's Patricia Bonaldi told InStyle all about the unique look, which is from the label's Spring 2023 runway collection.

"It was inspired by my desire to make jewelry into clothing and to beautifully show the craftsmanship skills of our artisans," Bonaldi said. "The beaded chest bodice took over forty hours of handwork to complete. It's wearable art!"

Bonaldi, who said Cabello helped to bring the look "to life," added of the singer, "She's the most talented, beautiful woman and I'm so thrilled she chose to wear PatBO again, especially on such a special night."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

