Camila Cabello on How Boyfriend Shawn Mendes Supported Her Through 'Cinderella' (Exclusive)

Camila Cabello may be playing Cinderella in Kay Cannon's upcoming movie adaptation, but she's already living a bit of a fairy tale. While screening the movie with her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, the "Stitches" singer made sure to remind Cabello she already has a prince.

"We watched it while Kay was on Zoom and it was, like, the first time I saw the movie and Shawn was there," Cabello confirmed while speaking with ET's Lauren Zima. "And it was just so funny."

"He's my guy," she gushed of Mendes. "I love that guy."

Cabello and Mendes recently celebrated their two-year anniversary as a couple, after making their relationship official in July 2019. The pair has collaborated musically over the years, but Cabello was glad just to have Mendes' support on Cinderella.

"It would've been weird [if he played the prince], because he's my boyfriend IRL," she explained. (The role of the prince is played by Nicholas Galitzine).

"[But] he's the best and I think we are really supportive of each other and always want to see each other," Cabello noted.

Mendes even surprised Cabello while she was filming. "He surprised me the week of the ball and he saw me do one of the scenes," she recalled. "So he was there for the whole beginning of it, and was so supportive. I'm lucky I have some awesome people in my life."

Fans will see a new side to Cabello in Cinderella, as she not only makes her acting debut in the film, but she gets to show off more of her comedic chops as well.

"It was really fun, and obviously Kay has so much experience... and I am learning so much in the process," the singer said. "She would always say, 'Jokes and songs, jokes and songs,' just to remind us that it's just being [silly] and singing."

"Kay Cannon in writing it made [Cinderella] different," Cabello expressed. "I was really inspired by the character and really inspired by the film. And I feel like it just really turned around the kind of Cinderella that's patiently sitting in the room and waiting for the prince and sad and scared. Obviously this character has moments of doubt and sadness too, but I think that it's much more rounded and she's also angry at this world and this society that's not really letting her be, like, a whole person. She is just following her instincts on changing that for herself, and I just think that's really brave, and we should all be as brave as Cinderella."

In addition to Cabello and Galitzine, Idina Menzel, Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, James Corden and more star in Cinderella, premiering on Amazon Prime Video Sept. 3.

