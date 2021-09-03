Camila Cabello and James Corden Put on a 'Cinderella' Crosswalk Musical -- and Drivers Have Mixed Reactions

Camila Cabello is bringing her talents to a crosswalk. The 24-year-old singer promoted her Amazon movie, Cinderella, by performing a Crosswalk Musical with several of her castmates on The Late Late Show With James Corden. The catch of this sort of musical is that you have to be off the crosswalk before the light turns green.

Corden, who plays a mouse named James in the movie, began the segment by appearing in a puff of smoke while dressed as a fairy godmother, a role that's taken on by Billy Porter in the film. Cabello and Idina Menzel, who plays the evil step-mother Vivian in the flick, similarly made their entrance moments later, and questioned why Porter wasn't at the event.

After Corden copped to giving Porter the wrong address so that he could swoop in on his role, the Pose star appeared, and the late-night host was put back in his place, mouse ears and all. That's when the fun really got underway -- but not all the drivers waiting at the light where the crosswalk musical took place felt the same.

While some of the drivers were excited to get a free ticket to a Cinderella musical, others looked ready to get to where they were going without interruption.

Regardless, the co-stars started out by performing Janet Jackson's 1989 hit, "Rhythm Nation," before impressively singing and dancing to Cabello's "Million to One" and Earth, Wind & Fire's 1975 track, "Shining Star."

The epic crosswalk musical wrapped with a performance of Jennifer Lopez's 1999 song, "Let's Get Loud." The group celebrated the accomplishment by popping champagne, before Porter used his fairy godmother powers to turn Corden into a real mouse.

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Cabello at the Cinderella premiere last month, the singer gushed about the flick.

"I was really inspired by the character and really inspired by the film. I feel like it just really turned around the Cinderella that's patiently sitting in the room, and waiting for the prince, and sad and scared," Cabello said. "Obviously this character has moments of doubt and sadness too, but I think that it's much more [well] rounded. She's also angry at this world and this society that's not really letting her be, like, a whole person."

"She's just following her instincts on changing that for herself, and I just think that's really brave," she continued. "We should all be as brave as Cinderella."

Cinderella is now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.