Cameron Diaz Talks the Best Part of Parenting With Husband Benji Madden in Quarantine

Cameron Diaz is soaking up her special time with her 7-month-old daughter, Raddix, while in quarantine. The 47-year-old actress and businesswoman appeared on Tuesday's Late Night With Seth Meyers where she opened up about finding the positives amid a global pandemic.

"Before my baby was an excuse to stay home, now I don't have to make that excuse," she says of quarantine. "It's just what it is. I get to be with her."

There are even more benefits to their situation regarding the involvement of Diaz's husband and Raddix's father, singer Benji Madden.

"The best part of it for having to stay within our little bubble within this COVID situation is that her dad, my husband Benji, he gets to be home," she explains. "He works from home. So he gets to be with her as much as I do -- well, not as much because he's working all day long -- but he actually gets to come out of a meeting and give her a kiss and play with her for a little bit, where as if he was going to the office every day, he wouldn't have been able to do that. So we're just having a lot of gratitude for that."

Diaz is currently promoting her new wine brand, Avaline, which she created with her partner Katherine Power. She says the name for the brand came from an unusual place.

"Every single name -- one word, two words, three words, four words that we could string together in any different way -- was already taken as a vineyard or a wine because there are so many wines," she says. "So we went to baby naming sites."

The name Avaline means "sensitive, humble, and lively."