Caitlyn Jenner Talks Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape, Whether Kris Jenner Was Involved in the Release

Caitlyn Jenner is staying out of it. The 73-year-old former Olympian appears in the new Sky docuseries, House of Kardashian, where she discusses her history with her ex-wife, Kris Jenner, and the Kardashian-Jenner family.

But one topic that Caitlyn knows very little about -- seemingly on purpose -- is Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape with her ex, Ray J.

The sex tape, which was leaked in 2007 ahead of the release of the family's reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, seemed to help launch Kim, and eventually her family, into stardom.

John Shearer/WireImage

Speaking about her initial reaction to the sex tape news breaking, Caitlyn says in the docuseries (per E! News), "Whatever's going on, I don't know what it is and I'm gonna go to the golf course… to be honest with you, I just stayed out of it."

Caitlyn claims that Kris "never talked to me about it," and that she "never talked to Kimberly about it."

"I don't know what happened, why it happened," Caitlyn insists of the speculation surrounding whether the tape was intentionally leaked.

As for the rumors that Kris and Kim "worked together" to release the tape for publicity and attention, Caitlyn claims, "I have no idea. I never, ever once had that conversation -- or did I want to have that conversation."

Denise Truscello/WireImage

Kim has referenced her sex tape several times through the years, saying it's caused her much embarrassment and shame. During season 1 of the family's new Hulu series, The Kardashians, Kim claimed Ray J threatened to release never-before-seen footage from the tape, at the time saying that her now ex-husband, Kanye West, stopped that from happening.

In the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series reunion special, Kim admitted to host Andy Cohen that the tape was her biggest regret.

"That is something that I have to live with for the rest of my life. I try not to have any regrets, but it's probably the one thing I wish didn't exist and if I could erase any of the stupid things that I've done in life that's probably it," the mother of four shared at the time.

In September 2022, Kris took a lie detector test on The Late Late Show With James Corden where she was asked if she "helped Kim release her sex tape." Kris denied the claim and was told to be telling the truth at the time.

House of Kardashian is available on Sky Documentaries.