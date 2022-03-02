'Bullet Train': Brad Pitt Is on an Action Packed Train Ride in Star-Studded Trailer

Bullet Train is going to take fans on a wild ride. On Wednesday, Sony released the first trailer for Brad Pitt and Sandra Bullock's action movie about five assassins aboard the same bullet train out of Tokyo, which is based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Kotaro Isaka.

In the trailer, Pitt's character sets out for his first mission back to work, which is relayed to him by Bullock's character. Once onboard the bullet train, though, it soon becomes clear that the mission won't be as easy as he thought, with several others trying to accomplish the same thing.

What ensues is a star-studded, action-packed adventure, complete with quippy one-liners, epic stunts and jaw-dropping fight scenes.

"Everything that's ever happened to you has led you here. Fate," one character tells a beaten-up Pitt in the trailer.

"Well that's a s**t deal," Pitt replies.

The trailer was first teased last month, when the studio released a Pitt-narrated, faux advertisement for Nippon Speed Line, the train featured in the movie.

"Imagine a new way to travel: tranquil, comfortable, fast. Travel doesn't have to be hectic. Join us for a truly unforgettable experience," Pitt says in the clip, as soothing images are shown on the screen.

At the end of the video, the camera cuts to Pitt's bloodied face, as he narrates, "You put peace out in the world, you get peace back."

In addition to Pitt and Bullock, Bullet Train includes an ensemble cast of Bad Bunny, Logan Lerman, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Andrew Koji.

When ET spoke to King last month, she gushed about working alongside the A-list stars in the film.

"It was the coolest thing ever. It was as cool as anyone can imagine it. You hear those big names, and you hear Hollywood, and you hear action movie, your mind goes to all these big, beautiful places, it was like that. It was pretty incredible," she said. "I've been doing this for such a long time, and you always dream to be on a set, and be with all your favorites, and also get to soak up all that knowledge."

"It was just a 10/10 experience," King added. "I got to work with some people I've longtime admired. It blows my mind still that I got to be part of that. I can't wait for it to come out and for people to see it."

Directed by Deadpool 2's David Leitch, Bullet Train hits theaters July 15.