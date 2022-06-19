Buckingham Palace Reportedly 'Buried' Meghan Markle's Bullying Report, Will Not Release Findings

Buckingham Palace will not release a report to the public on the investigation into claims that Meghan Markle "bullied" palace staff.

According to a report from The Sunday Times, Buckingham Palace will be “improving the policies and procedures” in its HR department following the investigation, however, more details into the case will not be released to the public.

Citing royal sources, The Times says the Palace is not releasing this information as a way to "limit tensions between the Sussexes and the palace" and "protect the privacy of those who took part" in the investigation.

The Times reports that Buckingham Palace no longer plans to make any public statement on the inquiry, or even publicly acknowledge the subsequent changes to its HR policies. Originally, the announcement on HR changes was set to be published in the Sovereign Grant report later this month.

The bullying investigation was launched in March 2021 following a report by The Times that was published just days before Meghan and Harry’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey was set to air.

According to the report, Meghan faced a bullying complaint at Kensington Palace back in October 2018, claiming she "drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member."

A spokesperson for Meghan and Harry denied the allegation, calling it a "calculated smear campaign."

In June 2021, the then-highly anticipated report was delayed. At the time, a source told ET, "The results of the investigation had been expected to be released this week, but it has been delayed."

The source said it was unclear whether the full results of the report would ever be made public to the press, or if the Palace would only release recommendations on how matters like these will be addressed in the future. The source also told ET, at the time, that no timetable was provided on when the findings would be published.

Fast-forward to today, it appears the investigation into Meghan Markle's alleged bullying has been reportedly put to rest.