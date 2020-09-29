BTS Kicks Off 'Tonight Show's 'BTS Week' With 'Dynamite' and 'Idol' Performances

BTS definitely didn't disappoint on Monday, when they started their week of performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with an incredible virtual performance of "Idol."

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook showed off their dancing skills with their performance of "Idol" at a remote location. Earlier in the show, they also appeared in a video with Fallon and his house band, The Roots, all of them performing their hit song, "Dynamite."

BTS is more popular than ever. They just took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the third time with "Dynamite," and broke a couple of major records. "Dynamite" is the first song among duos or groups to tally at least three weeks at No. 1 in almost two years since Maroon 5's "Girls Like You" featuring Cardi B, and the first song to top Digital Song Sales for five weeks since Lizzo's "Truth Hurts." "Dynamite" also smashed the record for most viewed YouTube video in its first 24 hours.

The K-pop boy band is releasing their highly anticipated album, BE (Deluxe Edition), on Nov. 20. BE (Deluxe Edition) will impart a message of healing to the world by declaring, "Even in the face of this new normality, our life goes on," they said in a statement. For the upcoming album, BTS was involved not only in the music-making process, but also in the overall production, including concept, composition and design.

ET spoke with BTS in August, when they talked about recording "Dynamite," their first-ever English-language song.

"It was a huge, enormous showing for all of us," RM said. "We decided to do it... [to] try something new... in this current situation, the pandemic."

"I think everyone did well, quite well," he continued. "When we first listened to the demo, we just loved it."

