BTS' Jimin Undergoes Emergency Surgery for Appendicitis, Tests Positive for COVID-19

BTS’ Jimin is recovering after undergoing emergency appendicitis surgery and testing positive for COVID-19.

Per Reuters, a statement from the K-pop group’s management team, Big Hit Entertainment, confirmed that Jimin experienced sudden abdominal pain and a mild sore throat on Sunday. Upon going to the emergency room, an examination confirmed his appendicitis diagnosis. It was also determined that the singer had contracted the coronavirus after a PCR test was administered.

Following the advice of a physician, Jimin underwent surgery on Monday.

"According to the medical staff, the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure," the statement continued. "He will be receiving a few days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in conjunction with postoperative care."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

“He is currently experiencing a mild sore throat but is making a speedy recovery and had no contact with the other members during the infectious stage,” the statement added.

Late Late Show host James Corden took to Twitter to send out well-wishes to the Korean pop star.

"Sending all our love and strength to Baby Mochi!,” he wrote along with purple heart emojis and the hashtag #GetWellSoonJimin.

BTS also includes members, RM, V, Suga, Jungkook, Jin, and J-Hope. In December, the group announced they would be taking their first break from performing since 2019.

"We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a second official extended period of rest since their first in 2019 after they complete their official scheduled events of BTS Permission To Dance On Stage- LA and the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour," the statement from Big Hit shared at the time.

Shortly after the announcement, RM, Suga and Jin all tested positive for COVID-19. All of the members had mild symptoms and recovered.

BTS - which was formed by Big Hit in 2013 -- previously announced a period of rest in August 2019. They returned shortly after and subsequently released two of their most popular hits, "Dynamite" and "Butter." In 2021, they took home every award they were nominated for at the American Music Awards and snagged a nomination for the GRAMMYs in the Best Pop Duo/Group category.