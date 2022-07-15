BTS' J-Hope Arrives With Debut Solo Album, 'Jack in the Box'

J-Hope has arrived. On Friday, the BTS alum released his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, alongside a fiery new music video for the song "Arson." The 10-track full-length can be streamed in full now via digital media services.

According to a press release, the 28-year-old South Korean superstar is "leaping out of the box," showing off new sides of himself and how much he has grown as an artist. In the first two tracks, listeners will hear the story behind the origin of J-Hope's stage name, born from Greek and Roman mythology of "Pandora's Box." The dual main tracks "MORE" and "Arson" dive deeper into the artist's authentic and personal story.

The release comes as J-Hope tops Billboard's Emerging Artists chart with "MORE," becoming the fifth member of BTS to do so as a soloist.

Earlier this month, J-Hope shared with fans a visually stunning music video for that first single. On Friday, the "Arson" video picks up where its predecessor leaves off, depicting a city engulfed in flames while J-Hope reaches a crossroads for his future path.

J-Hope collaborated with renowned artist KAWS on the Jack in the Box cover art, reflecting an ongoing theme of embarking on a new path.

"I was thrilled when J-Hope invited me to collaborate on the cover artwork for his solo project. We have become friendly the last few years and I’m happy our paths will have crossed at this moment in time," KAWS said in a statement.

BIGHIT MUSIC

Later this month, J-Hope will make history as the first Korean artist to headline the main stage at Chicago's Lollapalooza Festival on July 31.

While J-Hope is focused on his current solo endeavor, fans can look forward to getting their fix of BTS with a newly announced Disney+ streaming deal.

The collaboration includes the global distribution of five major content titles from HYBE, including two exclusive series featuring BTS -- BTS: Permission to Dance on Stage -- LA and BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star -- that will launch on Disney’s streaming services.

The former is an exclusive cinematic 4K concert film that features the K-pop band's November 2021 performance at Los Angeles' Sofi Stadium. During the concert, which marked the first time in two years that the band met fans in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic, BTS performed tracks including "Butter" and "Permission to Dance."

The latter is a docuseries that follows the journey of the 21st-century pop icons. Featuring unprecedented access to a vast library of music and footage over the past nine years, the series will feature the daily lives, thoughts and plans of BTS members, as they prepare for their second chapter. The docuseries will be available exclusively on Disney’s streaming services next year.

