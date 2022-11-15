BTS Earns 2 GRAMMY Nominations After Announcing Hiatus

BTS is going into their hiatus with two 2023 GRAMMY nominations. The K-pop group, which consists of members RM, V, Jin, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga and J-Hope, snagged their first nomination for a primarily Korean-language song with "Yet to Come," which is up for an award in the Best Music Video category.

The single was released alongside their latest anthology album, Proof.

BTS will go up against Adele, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and Taylor Swift.

In addition, BTS also picked up a nomination in the Best Pop/Duo Group category for "My Universe" with Coldplay. Chris Martin and the crew, along with BTS, face competition from Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran, Post Malone and Doja Cat, and Sam Smith and Kim Petras.

This year’s Best Pop/Duo Group selection marks the third year in a row that the "Permission to Dance" singers have been nominated in the category. BTS was previously nominated in 2022 for "Butter" and 2021 for "Dynamite." Last year, the group also took the stage to perform at the ceremony.

The group also snagged a nomination alongside Coldplay in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year category for their contribution to their album, Music of the Spheres.

BTS’ nominations come on the heels of their announcement that they will be taking an official hiatus. As each member prepares to serve their mandatory military service, the members will also be focusing on solo projects.

Last month, the group's music label, Big Hit, announced that the members are each ready to enlist and serve their country. Jin, who is the group’s oldest member at 29, will serve first.

"It’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," Big Hit said in a statement. "The members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans."

The organization added, "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment."

Proof was BTS’ final anthology album. The 3-CD album includes music from the band’s decade-long career, unreleased demos and three new songs including the GRAMMY-nominated "Yet to Come."

Big Hit also took the time to share that the single was not just one of their final songs for the moment, but a promise of their return, calling the single, "more than a track from their latest album, it is a promise, there's much more yet to come in the years ahead from BTS."

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and and will broadcast and stream live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for everything you need to get ready for music's biggest night, including how to watch, GRAMMY performers and more.