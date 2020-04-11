Brooks Laich Admits He Cries 'All the Time' Amid Julianne Hough Divorce News

Brooks Laich is getting in tune with his emotions, and that's a good thing! The 37-year-old former hockey player opened up about embracing his tears on Monday's episode of his and Gavin DeGraw's podcast, How Men Think.

"I cry all the time and it's wonderful! It's something I've recently learned, since the passing of our two dogs," he said, referencing the 2019 deaths of his dogs with ex Julianne Hough. "I've learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me and a lot of times that's through crying."

Laich thinks it's important to be in touch with his emotions no matter your persona or reputation.

"I love being able to release emotion truthfully, organically in the moment, not suppress it," Laich continued. "I could stuff it if I want to, but it's so not healthy. It is so liberating to allow and give yourself the grace and the capacity to just allow that emotion to just live and come out."

The podcast was released on the same day as Hough officially filed for divorce from Laich after months of separation, ET confirmed. Laich did not directly reference his split from his wife in the episode.

“Julianne and Brooks gave it their all and finally came to the realization that they aren’t meant to be together," a source told ET. "The extra time they spent together after their separation was needed and they are both in a good place."