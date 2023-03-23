Brooklyn Beckham Shows Off Giant Tattoo of His Wife Nicole Peltz’s Face

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has nearly 100 tattoos, and among those is one very special piece of ink.

On Thursday's episode of the Jennifer Hudson Show, the social media chef shows off his latest tattoo, which is a portrait of his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

"I actually got my wife's portrait on my arm, that was the last one that I got," Brooklyn says as he lifts up his sleeve to show off the tattoo on his forearm. "I actually got on the same day, some of the lyrics of the song that she walked down the aisle to."

Brooklyn, 24, and Nicola, 28, tied the knot in front of their family and famous friends in 2022 during a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Jennifer Hudson Show

Hudson asks Brooklyn about his decision to honor his wife by taking on her last name.

"It was my idea because I wanted to honor her family's last name as well," he says. "And I thought when we have kids I think it would be so cute to have little Peltz Beckhams running about. I just thought of it and it was nice."

When it comes to the number of kids, Brooklyn, who is one of four of David and Victoria Beckham's children, admits he wants a bigger family, but he's leaving it up to his wife.

"I want as many kids as my wife wants," he quips. "I want a lot but it's up to her."

Brooklyn adds, "I'm very lucky, I'm very lucky."

One year into life as Mr. and Mrs. Peltz Beckham revealed the one thing that causes them to clash.

"I always say it's the one thing we like to argue about is the temperature in the room," he tells Hudson. "She likes it on like 87. So she wears like fluffy socks, she wears pajamas and sometimes my jumpers and she has a fluffy jacket. Oh my gosh it's like 10 covers, so she has quite a lot."

Still, Brooklyn shares that he tucks his wife in, despite all the heat. "It's so cute," he says. "I love it."

One person that doesn't cause a rift in Brooklyn and Nicola's relationship is their good friend, Selena Gomez. When asked about the Only Murders in the Building star, Beckham can't be happier for his wife's relationship with her.

"So she says we're a throuple," he quips to Hudson. "She's such a sweet girl. she's a very sweet girl, obviously very talented. And I love when my wife makes new friends, especially like really great friends. We all get along."