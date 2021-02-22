Brooke Shields Is Recovering After Breaking Her Femur

Brooke Shields is on the mend. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that she's recovering after breaking her femur.

Shields shared a video of her physical therapy treatment, in which she can be seen in a hospital gown, on crutches, shuffling slowly and carefully down a hallway as she's guided by a doctor who instructs her on how to use her new crutches.

"Broke my femur. Beginning to mend," Shields wrote in the caption. "No matter what your challenge is, make a positive choice, for yourself, to move forward. #BeginningisNow"

In the video, Shields says she knows to put "Only 20 percent weight" on her foot as she slowly progresses down a hall.

Shields also can be heard explaining that "the goal is to bend the knee each time like a little bit" so that her foot clears the ground and doesn't drag.

The actress has not yet reveal the cause of her injury, or how long doctors expect her to be in recovery.