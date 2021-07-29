Brody Jenner Says It's 'Hurtful' Kaitlynn Carter Didn't Tell Him About Her Pregnancy Sooner

Brody Jenner wishes Kaitlynn Carter informed him of her pregnancy sooner. Jenner admitted on Wednesday's episode of The Hills: New Beginnings that he found it "hurtful" he wasn't one of the "top 10" people to find out about his ex's pregnancy.

Carter, who is expecting her first baby with boyfriend Kristopher Brock, split from Jenner in 2019, a year after they married in a non-legally binding ceremony.

ET confirmed Carter's pregnancy last month as she shared a photo of her bump on Instagram, but Wednesday's episode of New Beginnings saw her reveal the news to her friends. Jenner said he found out the information from other co-stars before Carter spoke with him.

"Of course it's hurtful to see all of these other people that seem to know that she's pregnant and not me," Jenner told the camera. "A baby was such a big part of our relationship and talk in our relationship. I don't need to be the first one to know but I think I should be in the top 10."

Carter, meanwhile, told friends that gearing up to share the news with Jenner "is just a big thing to share with somebody. It feels like one final nail in the coffin." The pair's conversation will continue to play out on next week's episode.

The exes spoke about their breakup on the latest season of New Beginnings, with Carter saying, "I feel like throughout the course of our breakup, there has been so much speculation about why we broke up. We've never talked about it publicly, other than, 'We weren't lining up. Things weren't right.'"

And in a May interview with ET, Carter said she was dating someone new.

"I'm not single now, no. I've been dating someone since early last year, well, I guess midway through last year," she shared, adding her new partner could "possibly" appear on New Beginnings.

"We did film a little bit together," Carter revealed. "I'm not sure what will make the cut, but it's possible."

See more in the video below.