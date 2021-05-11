Broadway Shows Announce Plans To Resume Performances as Early as September

The road to reopening Broadway is underway. More shows have announced plans to resume performances that were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The cast of Broadway’s Come From Away was back on stage over the weekend, and performances will resume on Sept. 21.

Ain’t Too Proud, a Broadway musical about the Temptations that won a Tony for Best Choreography, steps back into the spotlight on Oct. 16.

After rehearsals and three previews, Mrs. Doubtfire, based on the hit movie, is ready to resume performances on Oct. 21.

Katrina Lenk and Patti LuPone star in the revival of the musical Company that will debut on Dec. 20.

Hugh Jackman tweeted a pic on Monday morning of him rehearsing for The Music Man with co-star Sutton Foster. The first preview is set for Dec. 20th.

Chicago reopens Sept. 14.

Six is set for Sept. 17.

Come From Away reopens Sept. 21.

The Phantom of the Opera returns Oct. 22.

Diana The Musical is set for Dec. 1.

Tina is set to reopen Oct. 8.

MJ previews will begin Dec. 6, with opening night on Feb. 1

Hamilton, Wicked and The Lion King will all return on Sept. 14.

Aladdin resumes Sept. 28.

This story was originally published by CBS New York on May 11, 2021 at 10:32 a.m. ET.