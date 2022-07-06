Britney Spears Updates Fans on Her Honeymoon With Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is basking in the sun -- and her newlywed bliss -- while on part two of her honeymoon with husband Sam Asghari. The 40-year-old singer shared a series of videos on Tuesday that show her and the 28-year-old actor having a blast together during their tropical getaway.

In the first clip, Spears and Asghari can't keep their hands off each other as they share kisses while on a boat, and at one point, the pop star even poses for the camera. "Playing the role of How To Lose A Guy In 10 days," she captioned the video, referring to the hit 2003 rom-com starring Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey. "Am I obnoxious enough ??? Do you guys think its real ???"

In a second video, Spears rocks a tiny blue bikini in crystal clear waters before going topless on the beach, covering her breasts with her hands. "Part 2 of the Honeymoon here in this unbelievable tropical piece of paradise," she wrote. "No this is not a girls gone wild campaign … It’s simply me living my life !!!"

"This is what happens when you do a two week yacht island vacation," she added before describing their trip. "Jumping from island to island is literally insane !!! Girls if you want to lose weight, fly in a helicopter and you lose all your fluid from being nervous … I MEAN I think I dropped 4 pounds in a day … enough shallow talk right ladies ??? That’s too offensive … oh well 🎀🌹🎀🌹🎀🌹🎀🌹🎀🌹🎀🎀"

Asghari, for his part, took to his Instagram Stories to share some footage from the trip, including videos of him kayaking, smoking a cigar on a boat, working out, and enjoying beautiful sunsets from the beach.

Spears and Asghari tied the knot on June 9 at their home in Thousand Oaks, California, in front of an intimate group of family and friends. The pair has since moved to a new house and are enjoying married life. Spears gave an update on June 22, writing that everything is "coming together" and sharing that "life is good."

"It’s so weird I wake up and everything is new," she added. "New pool … new kitchen … new bed … I think I’m in shock !!! Figuring out a couple of things … I definitely like being outside but I also like being inside too … my yard is sick so my dogs are in pig heaven."

In a Good Morning America interview which aired on June 29, Asghari opened up about their "surreal" married life.

"It’s just surreal, man. It’s been a minute, it was way overdue for us and we imagined this thing being a fairytale and it was," he gushed. "We only had like 50 to 70 people. We wanted to just celebrate and that’s what we did."