Britney Spears Teams With Elton John for 'Tiny Dancer' Duet: Why Fans Are Saying She Predicted the Future

Britney Spears is back! The pop star is teaming with Elton John for a fresh take on his 1972 single, "Tiny Dancer."

ET has learned that Spears recorded a duet of the hit with the famed Rocket Man and the new version will be released next month.

The news comes as Spears shared a fangirl moment with Taron Egerton, who famously played John in the 2019 biopic Rocketman, over the weekend. In a since-deleted video posted to Instagram, Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, rubbed elbows and snapped pics with the actor on a rooftop.

"Coolest guy ever!!! Such a freaking fan… I was so stupid!!!" Spears captioned the post.

But it's a cryptic Spears tweet from 2015 that has fans buzzing right now.

The old post went viral on Tuesday as news of Spears and John's collaboration broke, with fans pointing to the significance of the date it was posted.

"Tiny Dancer," was all Spears wrote, tagging @EltonJohnOfficial alongside the hashtag #EltonAlways. The message was shared on Oct. 21, 2015 -- which just so happened to beBack to the Future Day, in which Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) travel into the future in the 1989 sci-fi flick, Back to the Future: Part II.

Needless to say, fans were quick to joke and speculate that Spears herself may have traveled into the future and shared a breadcrumb of what was to come.

NOT BRITNEY REVEALING HER COMEBACK SONG ON THE EXACT DAY MARTY TRAVELS TO THE FUTURE

HER MIND !!! Time travel is REAL !!!



HER MIND !!! Time travel is REAL !!! 😱😱🤯🤯 https://t.co/rQGRTDLSBK pic.twitter.com/gDgxzrFQ2m — dakota . 💛 (@BritneyofVos) July 25, 2022

A new version of "Tiny Dancer" would mark Spears' first single since 2016's "Slumber Party." It was on the set for that music video that Spears famously met her future husband, Asghari.

The release would also be Spears' first since being freed from her conservatorship in November 2021.

The 40-year-old singer performed for the first time in a long time this month -- a rendition of "...Baby One More Time."

She took to Instagram and shared a video where she's seen belting out an a cappella version of her 1998 hit single. In her lengthy caption, Spears acknowledged that it's been "an extremely long time" since she's shared her talents, perhaps "too long" of a time.

Her latest rendition includes new lyrics, which includes, "Give me a f**king sign." Spears revealed that changing the lyrics or offering a different rendition is something she had always wanted to do, but was essentially handcuffed.

"Well I have asked for what I wanted for 14 years," she wrote in her caption. "[A] different version of 'Baby' but have the producers actually work for me and put it together 🎵 … a start … but as the TEAM said NO and serves me with 4 girls, my sister included, doing a 5 minute version of 4 remixed songs 🎥 to a T not even having to give effort or dance 💃🏼 … just shot it beautifully and the sound was NEW !!! They ruined it for me, embarrassed me and made me feel like absolutely nothing🙄🙄🙄 !!! The truth is a f*king b**ch !!!"

