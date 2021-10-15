Britney Spears Says She's Afraid She'll 'Make a Mistake' in Post-Conservatorship Life

Britney Spears is getting real about the end of her conservatorship.

The singer expressed that while she has "waited so long to be free," she has concerns about how her life will be when the 13-year conservatorship is no longer in place. Among Spears' fears are making a mistake and being harassed even more by paparazzi, who she said want her to "do something crazy."

"I'll just be honest and say I've waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in … and now that it's here I'm scared to do anything because I'm afraid I'll make a mistake," Spears began. "For so many years I was always told if I succeeded at things, it could end … and it never did!"

The "Sometimes" singer wrote that she's very happy about the possibility that the conservatorship will be terminated. However, she noted that now that the end seems to be getting closer there's a lot of things that scare her.

"The paps run through the trees 🌳 and onto the road 🛣 when I drive home and it's creepy !!!! And I have to drive by an elementary school … the kids are a big deal … but so am I," she continued, adding that she doesn't like it when they jump out and scare her. "It's like they want me to do something crazy. So like I said I'm fearful of doing something wrong ... so I won’t be posting as much in a world where it's our liberty to be free, it's a shame."

Spears claimed that the paparazzi frenzy began even more four months ago when she got the keys to her car for the first time. She expressed how she hasn't done "anything to be treated" the way she has for the past 13 years.

In the meantime, Spears has decided to celebrate Christmas early, "because why not?" She added that she believes "any reason to find more joy in life is a good idea" because "it’s no secret" that she's "been through it in the past."

She also mentioned her family and wrote, "Lord have mercy on my family’s souls if I ever do an interview!"

Last month, her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended as the conservator of her estate. In the meantime, a temporary replacement was appointed until the petition to terminate her conservatorship is heard on Nov. 12.

Following the decision, the pop star's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told ET that she was "happy" about the news.

"I think you can assume she's very happy," he shared, also telling reporters that "the goal" is to free Spears from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

Jamie issued a statement via his attorney, Vivian L. Thoreen, stating in part, "Mr. Spears loves his daughter Britney unconditionally. For 13 years, he has tried to do what is in her best interests, whether as a conservator or her father."

Earlier this month, the "Stronger" singer -- who recently got engaged to Sam Asghari -- expressed that while there are reasons to celebrate, she still has "a lot of healing to do."

"Thankfully I have a good support system and am taking time to understand it’s ok to slow down and breathe," she shared alongside a photo of a large tree peeking out through a skylight. "Only through self love I can pray … love … and support others in return !!!!"

