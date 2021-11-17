Britney Spears Says She Has Her Bank Cards Back and Can Drive Again After Conservatorship Ends

Britney Spears is celebrating her newfound freedom! The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to discuss some of the things she's done since her conservatorship was terminated last week.

"I've been in a conservatorship for 13 years. It's a really long time to be in a situation you don't want to be in," Spears began in her candid video. "I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day. Being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent, and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. I'm grateful for that. It's nice. It's really nice."

Despite everything she's been through, Spears said that she's "not here to be a victim."

"I worked for 20 years and worked my a** off. I'm here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses. I'm a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to those people," she said. "Hopefully my story will make an impact and make some changes in the corrupt system."

The singer also addressed the #FreeBritney movement, crediting it with saving her life.

"You guys rock, honestly. My voice was muted and threatened for so long. I wasn't able to speak up or say anything, and because of you guys, and your awareness of kind of knowing what was going on, and delivering the news to the public for so long, you gave an awareness to all of them," she said. "... I honestly think you guys saved my life in a way, 100 percent."

Spears ended her video by stating, "Let's move forward. God bless you all. We're going to have a good year, a good Christmas, and rock on."

In the caption, Spears quipped, "I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah!!!!!"

"I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car," she wrote, "but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me … it was demoralizing and degrading!!!!"

"I’m not even mentioning all the bad things they did to me which they should all be in jail for … yes including my churchgoing mother!!!!" Spears continued, slamming her mom, Lynne Spears. "I’m used to keeping peace for the family and keeping my mouth shut … but not this time … I have NOT FORGOTTEN and I hope they can look up tonight and know EXACTLY WHAT I MEAN!!!!"

The singer's conservatorship was officially terminated on Nov. 12. The decision came after Spears, her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, and father, Jamie Spears, as well as Judge Brenda Penny, agreed to end the conservatorship during the latest hearing in Los Angeles.

After the decision, Spears took to social media to thank her fans, calling it the "best day ever."

"Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!!" she captioned the clip. "Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen ???? #FreedBritney."