Britney Spears Says Her Family Hurt Her 'Deeper Than You'll Ever Know' In New Post

Britney Spears is sharing her frustrations with her fans. The 39-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Monday to call out some members of her family for "hurting" her with their behavior.

"Don't you find it weird when you jump through hoops to organize trips or set up lunch dates with people you love only to know they'll bail on you or leave after 10 minutes," Spears wrote, without sharing any specifics.

"It's humiliating and it's like every person I've ever opened to immediately says they'll be gone on a trip for two weeks after ... OK I get it ... they're only available to me when it's convenient for them ... well I'm no longer available to any of them now," she continued. "I don't mind being alone ... and actually I'm tired of being this understanding Mother Teresa ... if you're rude to me then I'm done ... peace out ✌🏼 !!!"

Spears' continued in her message, shared alongside a photo of her mini-typewriter and some pink roses, "This message is to my family ... for hurting me deeper than you'll ever know !!!"

"I know the conservatorship is about to be over but I still want justice !!!" she concluded. "I'm only 5'4" and I've played the bigger person my entire life ... do you know how hard that is ???"

While Britney's conservatorship has not yet been fully terminated, after hearing from both the singer and Jamie's lawyers at a court hearing in September, Judge Brenda Penny agreed to suspend her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. Jamie's official removal will be decided at a later hearing.

The judge appointed Certified Public Accountant John Zabel as the temporary replacement until the petition to terminate Britney's conservatorship is heard on Nov. 12.

Following the decision, Britney's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told ET's Lauren Zima that the pop star was "happy" about the decision.

"I think you can assume she's very happy," he shared, also telling reporters that "the goal" is to free Britney from her conservatorship by her 40th birthday on Dec. 2.

