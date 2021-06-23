Britney Spears Says Conservatorship Has Prevented Her From Getting Married and Having a Baby

Britney Spears says she wants to get married and have another baby, but alleged via a virtual court appearance that still being in a conservatorship has prevented her from making those dreams a reality.

The 39-year-old singer addressed the Los Angeles court directly on Wednesday, giving an impassioned speech about her frustrations with the terms of her ongoing conservatorship battle. Britney is currently dating Sam Asghari. She shares two children -- sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14 -- with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Addressing the court over the phone, Britney requested to end the years-long conservatorship without having to be evaluated, stating, "I would like to move progressively forward. I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby."

"I was told right now, in the conservatorship, I'm not able to get married or have a baby. I have an IUD [intrauterine device] inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant," she said. "I wanted to take the IUD out, so I can start trying to have a baby. But this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out, because they don't want me to have children, any more children."

"So, basically, this conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I deserve to have a life. I worked my whole life, and I deserve to have a two, three-year break and just do what I want to do," she added. "I wish I could stay with you on the phone forever, because when I get off the phone with you, all of a sudden all I hear are no's. 'No, no, no.'"

Britney continued on, telling the court, "I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied, and I feel left out and alone."

"I'm tired of feeling alone," she admitted. "I deserve to have the same rights as anybody does by having a child, a family, any of those things. And more so."

Earlier in her speech, Britney said she's "not here to be anyone's slave."

"I'm so angry I can't sleep, and I am depressed," she admitted. "I want to be heard ... I want changes and I want changes going forward. I deserve changes."

"I just want my life back. It's been 13 years and it's enough. It's enough and it makes no sense at all ... I'm done," she said, accusing her father, Jamie Spears, and those involved in her conservatorship of "criminal" behavior. "I want to sue my family, to be totally honest with you."

Britney's father has been a part of the conservatorship since the beginning, but Britney and her court-appointed attorney have been fighting for a while now to get him removed. "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain," Jamie's lawyer said on Wednesday. "Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Ahead of Wednesday's hearing, Sam took to Instagram Stories to share his support for his girlfriend on her big day. The fitness guru shared a photo of himself rocking a T-shirt with the words "Free Britney" painted in pink-and-purple writing. Sam also added a lion emoji at the top of the selfie, symbolizing the "lioness" nickname he often uses in his posts about Britney.

The shirt he rocked is in support of the #FreeBritney movement, a hashtag that was created by fans and is used by those who claim that Britney is being held against her will, and is trying to call for help through her social media posts.

The New York Times reported earlier this week that they obtained confidential court records that revealed Britney has quietly been pushing for years to end her conservatorship. According to the outlet, Britney expressed "serious opposition to the conservatorship earlier and more often than had previously been known" in the court records, and claimed that it restricted everything from "whom she dated to the color of her kitchen cabinets."

