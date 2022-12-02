Britney Spears Posts Tribute to Estranged Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Her Own Birthday: 'You're My Heart'

After months of tension between Britney Spears and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, it seems that the 41-year-old pop star is extending an olive branch of sorts. On Friday evening, Brit posted two photos of her 31-year-old sister to her Instagram account.

In one pic, Jamie Lynn is wearing a floral top and denim shorts and playing guitar. In the second shot, she's sitting next to a kitchen counter wearing a white shirt with a giraffe print and a peach-colored skirt.

"It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!!" Britney captioned the photos. "You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!"

Britney is seemingly referencing Jamie Lynn's upcoming show, Special Forces World's Toughest Test, which comes out next month on Fox.

It's unclear whether Jamie Lynn will see the message as neither sister is following the other on Instagram.

Commenters seemed very confused by Britney's post, even speculating that Jamie Lynn had somehow hacked into her older sister's account.

"Nah this ain’t britney," one fan wrote.

"Aint no way in hell," another commented.

The estranged sisters have been engaged in a war of words for months following Britney's conservatorship being terminated and the subsequent publication of Jamie Lynn's memoir, Things I Should've Said.

Britney called out her sister for the timing of her book calling her "scum" and saying she's "lying through her teeth."

The feud has evolved to lawyers getting involved, after Britney's lawyer sent Jamie Lynn's lawyer a cease and desist letter in an effort to get the Sweet Magnolias star to stop mentioning her or sharing stories about her while promoting her memoir earlier this year.