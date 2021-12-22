Britney Spears Flaunts Her Vocals, Teases New Music in the Works

Britney Spears is reminding the world who she really is! The songstress is showing off her vocal skills and giving fans a hint at the next chapter in her professional life.

Spears, 40, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video of herself belting out some high notes and vocal drills in her bathroom mirror.

Rocking a long-sleeved lavender crop top and black low-rise pants, showing off her impressively toned physique, Spears looks ready to take the world as she flaunts her famed voice.

"I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader 🤷🏼‍♀️ God knows they weren’t," Spears wrote in the caption.

Spears went on to explain that she decided to read up on herself and her career and shared what she found.

Some highlights she quoted include the fact that she is "one of the most successful and celebrated entertainers in pop history with nearly 100 million records sold worldwide... and ranks as the 18th-best selling album artist in the Nielsen era. Her songs have drawn 25 billion in cumulative radio airplay audience and 2.6 billion on-demand U.S. audio and video streams combined and she's sold 39.8 million singles (36.9 million via downloads)⁣."

"No … I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!!" Spears continued, explaining the vocal exercises. "Yes … I will be my own cheerleader 📣 … why ???? I’m here to remind my white “classy” family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!⁣"

Finally, Spears concluded the post with a tease for her fans, sharing, "Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean 😉 !!!!!"

The post was met with a warm response from some her fans, including Miley Cyrus, who commented, "#vocalbible 💒."

Meanwhile, her fiancé, Sam Asghari, commented, "I fn love this soo much."

Shortly after, Spears shared another gleefully defiant post, which included a throwback pic from a past 2001 photoshoot with photographer Herb Ritts, as well as the message, "Sit down and stay humble y’all … and kiss my motherf**king a** 💋🍑 !!!!!⁣"

For more recent Spears news, check out the video below!