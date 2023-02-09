Britney Spears' Family and Friends Planned an Intervention Due to Mental Health and Substance Abuse Issues

Britney Spears' friends and family are worried about the singer's well-being, so much so that ET has learned there was a planned intervention to address her mental health and substance abuse issues.

A source tells ET that the 41-year-old pop star has "struggled with drugs over the years," and that family and friends grew so concerned recently that they planned an intervention. ET has reached out to Spears' rep for comment. According to TMZ, which first broke the news, the intervention was planned for Tuesday but the plan never got off the ground after Spears got wind of it.

The outlet reported, citing multiple sources, that the plan included Spears' manager renting a house where Spears would spend two months while she received medical treatment and psychological counseling. Husband Sam Asghari, the manager, an interventionist and doctors were all reportedly planning to confront Spears at the Los Angeles home and try to convince her she needed to get help.

Getty

But those plans, TMZ reports, fell through when Spears became "somewhat aware" of the plan and the intervention -- which did not involve Spears' father, Jamie, nor her two sons, Jayden and Sean -- was scrapped. But according to the outlet, Spears did meet with a doctor late Wednesday afternoon and it "went well."

The news comes exactly two weeks after Spears made a public plea with her fans to respect her privacy, after fans called authorities to perform a wellness check at her home last month. Spears, who was at Target trying on clothes with Sam on Wednesday, called the act an invasion of her privacy and a line she implored fans not to cross again.

As fans know, Spears was under a 13-year conservatorship, which was terminated in November 2021.