Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Crashes Her Wedding, Gets Take Into Police Custody

Britney Spears' ex-husband, Jason Alexander, wreaked havoc on the day she's set to marry Sam Asghari, showing up unannounced in hopes of crashing the wedding, and he streamed it all on Instagram, and now, is in police custody.

Ventura Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Cyrus Zadeh states tells ET, "After 2:00 p.m, today, we received a call of a trespassing in progress. Deputies responded to Britney Spears' residence where the call for service was. When they arrived they made contact with Jason Alexander who was being detained by security, and it was determined that he had an outstanding out of county warrant for his arrest and was placed under arrest for that."

While Alexander was arrested in relation to an outstanding warrant, Zadeh says that police determined that he did trespass onto Spears' property, where he was eventually confronted by security officers.

"An altercation occurred between the security officers and Mr. Alexander, which resulted in the two security officers being battered by Mr. Alexander, and during that altercation an item valued at less than $400 was broken which is where the vandalism occurred."

Alexander is currently in police custody and will be booked at the Ventura County jail, where the case will be submitted to the Ventura County District Attorney’s office for filing consideration.



The altercation was documented in a bizarre video making the rounds on social media Thursday afternoon. In it, Alexander can be seen hiking the hills on or near Spears' property where she's set to marry Asghari. In an early part of the footage, Alexander makes it seem like he's a regular on the property. He's later seen walking down onto what appears to be the singer's Thousand Oaks, California, property before he runs into security.

Alexander is told to get off the property, prompting Alexander to ask, "Where's Britney at?," and telling security not to put their hands on him. According to the video he posted, Alexander is later seen reaching the property grounds before he eventually makes his way into the house. He's seen walking the hallways before security with a gun in hand tells him repeatedly that he has to leave. Alexander can be heard shouting, "Hey, Britney!"

Throughout the video, Alexander can be heard saying he's Spears' first husband and that he's "here to crash the wedding." He also seems to contradict himself when he says Spears invited him to the wedding. Alexander eventually runs into a wall of guardsmen, who question his visit.

WARNING: This video does contain graphic language.

"No, my name is Jason Alexander," he's heard saying on video. "Britney invited me here. Britney Spears invited me here. She’s my first wife, my only wife. I'm her first husband. I'm here to crash the wedding ‘cause nobody’s here but Sam. So where the f**k's the family?"

It's at this point when Alexander, who at one point appears to walk into the area where workers are setting up -- where the ceremony is to take place -- and appears to get tackled by a throng of security.

Spears and Alexander were married back in January 2004, though their marriage lasted less than three days. According to TMZ, police were called to the scene and the Ventura County Sheriff's Department is said to have responded to a trespassing call. According to Variety, Alexander was ultimately arrested after authorities discovered there was an out of county warrant for his arrest.

A source told ET that "Britney and Sam are getting married today in a small ceremony at her home in Thousand Oaks." The source added, "They are so excited. They have felt like true partners for a long time and can't wait to officially be husband and wife."

As for Spears' family, the source added, "Britney's mom [Lynne Spears], dad [Jamie Spears], and [sister] Jamie Lynn were not invited. Ever since Britney and Sam talked about getting married and planning their wedding, inviting them was never a question."

Spears' two kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, are also not attending, though they're happy for their mom and wish her and Asghari the best.