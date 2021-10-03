Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Fires Back at Congressmen Calling Her Conservatorship 'Questionable'

Britney Spears' father, Jamie Spears, is hitting back at Republican congressmen Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan after the politicians requested the House Judiciary Committee hold a hearing on court-ordered conservatorships, specifically calling out the pop star's ongoing legal battle.

In Gaetz and Jordan's formal letter to Rep. Jerry Nadler, chair of the House Judiciary Committee, they note "the growing public concern" about the use of conservatorships to "deprive individuals of personal freedoms on the behest of others through the manipulation of the courts." They cite Spears as "the most striking example."

"Since 2008, Ms. Spears has been under a court-ordered conservatorship," the letter reads. "The facts and circumstances giving rise to this arrangement remain in dispute but involve questionable motives and legal tactics by her father and now-conservator, Jamie Spears."

"Ms. Spears is not alone," the letter continues. "There are countless other Americans unjustly stripped of their freedoms by others with little recourse. ... When situations suggest the unjust deprivation of those rights by the government, we have an obligation to conduct oversight and explore potential remedies."

Jamie has now hit back at the claims through his lawyer, Vivian L. Thoreen. In a statement to ET on Wednesday, Thoreen stated that Jamie continues to be under the scrutiny of a court investigator when handling 39-year-old Britney's affairs.

"From the beginning, the court has closely monitored Britney’s situation, including through annual accountings and in-depth reviews and recommendations from a highly experienced and dedicated court investigator who annually meets at length with Britney and all involved in her conservatorship," the statement reads. "Britney’s Conservatorship of the Estate was co-managed by a private professional fiduciary and her father until early 2019. At that time, Britney requested in court papers that her father be the sole conservator of her estate. Her Conservatorship of the Person is not managed by her father but by a private professional fiduciary, and is similarly subject to the scrutiny of interviews, audits and detailed reports to the judge by the court investigator."

Thoreen also says first and foremost, Jamie will always support his daughter.

"Jamie Spears has diligently and professionally carried out his duties as one of Britney’s conservators, and his love for his daughter and dedication to protecting her is clearly apparent to the court," the statement continues. "Any time Britney wants to end her conservatorship, she can ask her lawyer to file a petition to terminate it; she has always had this right but in 13 years has never exercised it. Britney knows that her Daddy loves her, and that he will be there for her whenever and if she needs him, just as he always has been -- conservatorship or not."

Meanwhile, Britney has received plenty of support from fellow celebs following the release of the much talked-about New York Times documentary on her life, Framing Britney Spears. The unauthorized documentary explores Britney's meteoric rise to fame, her negative portrayal in the media and her ongoing conservatorship battle with her father.