Britney Spears' Conservatorship Legal Fees Cost Her Over $1.2 Million

Britney Spears paid a hefty sum in legal fees associated with her conservatorship. In documents obtained by ET, the "Stronger" singer paid her attorneys and team of advisers $1,202,504.30 in 2019.

From that sum, her father, Jamie Spears, was paid $128,000 as a conservator. The singer was placed under a conservatorship in 2008, with a judge appointing a responsible person or organization to act as Britney's legal guardian, making the calls on everything from finances to personal decisions. After Jamie stepped down as her conservator last September, the singer's longtime care manager, Jodi Montgomery, took over.

In 2018, Britney's legal and conservator fees totaled over $1.1 million. Her father also received $128,000.

As for 2019, Britney had $438,360.84 in total living expenses, which included dry cleaning, entertainment, household supplies, meals, travel and more. Her travel spending included trips to Miami, Florida and Turks and Caicos that totaled $91,242.01.

Per the court docs, the 38-year-old singer's assets as of Dec. 31, 2019, totaled $57,396,852.36. The number is about $1.6 million less than 2018, which totaled $59,079,755.76.

Earlier this month, Jamie spoke out about his daughter's conservatorship and the #FreeBritney movement.

"It’s up to the court of California to decide what’s best for my daughter. It’s no one else’s business," he told Page Six. "I love my daughter. I love all my kids. But this is our business. It’s private."

Jamie also denied rumors that he or anyone else is taking money from the pop star's estate, saying, "I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something?"

In May of this year, Britney's conservatorship was extended until at least the end of the summer. According to court documents obtained by ET at the time, Judge Brenda Penny issued an order authorizing Montgomery to stay on Spears' conservatorship until at least Aug. 22, 2020. Last month, Britney's mother, Lynne, filed a request with the Los Angeles County Court, hoping to receive special notice on "all matters" in regard to Britney's SJB Revocable Trust.

