Britney Spears Apologizes for 'Pretending Like I've Been OK' After Bombshell Testimony

Britney Spears is apologizing for "pretending" like she's been OK.

A day after the singer's bombshell testimony at her conservatorship hearing, Spears took to Instagram to share her thoughts and feelings.

"I just want to tell you guys a little secret … I believe as people we all want the fairy tale life and by the way I’ve posted … my life seems to look and be pretty amazing … I think that’s what we all strive for," she began. "That was one of my mother’s best traits … no matter how sh*tty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings she always pretended like everything was ok."

"I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL … and if you have read anything about me in the news this week 📰 … you obviously really know now it’s not," she continued. "I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years."

Spears explained that she pretended like she was fine because of her pride and she "was embarrassed to share what happened to me."

"But honestly who doesn’t want to capture there Instagram in a fun light 💡🏼‍♀️ !!!! Believe it or not pretending that I’m ok has actually helped," she admitted. "So I decided to post this quote today because by golly if you’re going through hell … I feel like Instagram has helped me have a cool outlet to share my presence … existence … and to simply feel like I matter despite what I was going through and hey it worked … so I’ve decided to start reading more fairy tales 👑‍♀️🦄 !!!!!"

The quote Spears refers to is by Albert Einstein and reads, "If you want your children to be intelligent, read them fairy tales. If you want them to be more intelligent, read them more fairy tales."

Just before Spears shared her post, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted a video of the two in a private plane. It appears as though the two are headed to a new place together.

The 39-year-old singer appeared remotely to address a Los Angeles judge on Wednesday for the latest hearing on her conservatorship. During her testimony, she called out her father, Jamie Spears, and alleged that the conservatorship holds her back from living her life.

The pop star expressed that she would like nothing more than "to end the conservatorship without being evaluated," as well as regain control of her life and more. Spears also shared a slew of shocking allegations against both her father and her team, including how they allegedly forced her into rehab, made her work when sick, and how she isn't allowed to get married or have more children.

Following Britney's claims, Jamie's attorney said in a statement to the judge, "He is sorry to see his daughter suffering and in so much pain. Mr. Spears loves his daughter and misses her very much."

Hear more of Britney's testimony -- and read it in full here -- in the video below.