Brie Larson Covers Taylor Swift's 'The 1' -- Watch!

Yes, Captain Marvel is a Swiftie, too! Brie Larson took to social media on Wednesday with a cover of one of Taylor Swift's latest tracks. The Oscar winner shared her version of Swift's "The 1" -- a new track off the singer's surprise album, Folklore, that she dropped last week.

"'The 1' cover by @taylorswift. Dedicated to my forever Swiftie friend @jennisennis. 🎸," Larson shared, crooning the album's opening track as she strummed her metallic blue electric guitar.

The brand-new Swift song isn't the only performance Larson has shared in recent months. She previously covered "Be Alright" by Ariana Grande and "July" by Noah Cyrus, and even showed off a guitar she was gifted by Heart's Nancy Wilson after covering "Crazy on You" for a Captain Marvel bonus feature.

The musical talent is nothing new for Larson -- never forget her early aughts pop career! -- but she's creating even more content on her recently launched YouTube channel, where she shares Animal Crossing gameplay videos, answers fan questions and hosts conversations with community leaders and social activists.

In her very first video, Larson got advice from YouTube stars like Lilly Singh, and even opened up about some parts she auditioned for in the past, including Star Wars, The Hunger Games and Terminator Genisys.

“I actually was thinking about the Terminator reboot today because I got a flat tire and I was like, ‘Oh the last time I got a flat tire was when I was driving into my audition for Terminator,” she shared in her YouTube debut.

See more from the Captain Marvel star in the video below.