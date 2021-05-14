'Bridgerton' Spinoff Centered on Young Queen Charlotte Coming to Netflix

The Bridgerton universe is expanding.

Netflix has ordered a limited series centered on the origin story of Queen Charlotte, the reimagined character featured in the Regency drama, the streaming service said Friday in a joint announcement with Shondaland.

The upcoming spinoff will follow the rise and love life of a young Queen Charlotte, and will also feature young Lady Danbury and young Violet Bridgerton, the matriarch of the titular family. An official title and additional details will be revealed shortly.

Shonda Rhimes will write the series and serve as an executive producer along with Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Additionally, Jess Brownell has been tapped as showrunner for Bridgerton seasons 3 and 4. Current showrunner Chris Van Dusen, who oversaw season 1, is in production on season 2 in London, which focuses on eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), as he embarks on his quest for love. (It will also be the first without breakout star Regé-Jean Page.)

“As we continue to expand the world of Bridgerton, we now have the opportunity to devote even more of the Shondaland fold to the Bridgerton-verse,” Rhimes said in a statement. “We’ve worked with Jess Brownell for over a decade and have long wanted to find the right project to place in her hands. When it came time to pass the baton, I knew this unique voice was vital to the future of the show.” Added Beers: “Chris has been part of the Shondaland team for his entire entertainment career, and Shonda and I are very proud of all he contributed to help create this series for fans around the globe.”

“Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I’m thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton. Shonda and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love," said Netflix's Bela Bajaria in a statement. "And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled.”

In the flagship series, Queen Charlotte is played by Golda Rosheuvel, Lady Danbury is played by Adjoa Andoh and Violet Bridgerton is played by Ruth Gemmell.

”With Bridgerton, I set out to make the period show I always wanted to see. I never could've anticipated how much the rest of the world also wanted to see it. I’m deeply proud of this remarkable cast and incredible crew, and I’m so grateful for the enduring support of Shonda, who I’ve worked alongside for 17 years. Shondaland is where I learned how to make TV, craft incredibly complex characters and how to tell stories. And while it’s been an incredible journey, I have my sights set on a few new stories to tell," Van Dusen said of his departure after season 2. "To that end, I’ll continue as showrunner -- writing and producing season 2 of Bridgerton -- and look forward to seeing Jess continue the magic in seasons 3 and 4. I'd also like to thank Julia Quinn and her passionate fans -- for embracing my vision for bringing these beloved books to the screen. See you in Grosvenor Square!”

"It's been incredibly rewarding working alongside Shonda, Betsy and Chris Van Dusen on the first two seasons of Bridgerton," Brownell said. "And now, as these beloved characters are entrusted to me, I cannot wait to lend my unique vision to the next two seasons. I feel so fortunate to have found a home at Shondaland and to have the support of Shonda and Betsy as I move forward into this new chapter."

