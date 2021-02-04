'Bridgerton' Fans, Including Kim Kardashian, React to Regé-Jean Page Abruptly Leaving the Show

So long, farewell. Bridgerton fans received disheartening news on Friday, when it was announced that Regé-Jean Page would not be part of the hit show's second season.
The 31-year-old British actor quickly became the breakout star of the Netflix series by captivating and seducing fans as the Duke of Hastings throughout season one. The first season centered around Page's character, and his love story with Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton. While fans expected to see the continuation of their life as newlyweds and parents in season two, alas they will not.
After Page expressed that it was a "pleasure and a privilege" to be a member of the show, fans, including Kim Kardashian, took to social media to react to his shocking departure.
"Wait!!! WHAT????" Kardashian exclaimed on Bridgerton's Instagram post. She previously posted about being "not OK" after watching Page and Dynevor's steamy scenes and love story unfold.
Shonda Rhimes, who serves as executive producer, wrote on Twitter, "Remember: the Duke is never gone. He’s just waiting to be binge watched all over again. #ShondalandMenOnNetflixAreForever."
The show's creator, Chris Van Dusen, also posted a message on his social media.
"Writing the Duke of Hastings for this series has been a true privilege and I’ll forever cherish His Grace’s #Bridgerton reign," he wrote. "Thank you to the fans for embracing him, and to @regejean for bringing him to life in such beautifully moving and memorable ways. #TheDukeIsForever🔥💫🥄 (this pic is from an early camera test - the very first time I saw our Duke as OUR DUKE - ❤️ #BridgertonFam)."
Others, however, weren't so forgiving, with YouTuber Kalen Allen tweeting, "There better be a real good reason for Regé-Jean not coming back to Bridgerton! This news really ruined my morning!"
Others simply expressed their sadness and heartbreak with memes, GIFs and more.
Season 2 of Bridgerton will turn the focus to Daphne's older brother, Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), as did The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second book in Julia Quinn's series on which the show is based. Bailey previously told ET that Bridgerton's second season would be "convoluted and sexier." Simone Ashley also stars as the female lead as Kate Sharma and Anthony's main love interest.
Earlier this week, it was also announced that newcomer Charithra Chandran joins season 2 as Kate's sister, Edwina. In the books, Edwina is the one who initially catches the viscount's heart. It is noted that Page's Duke of Hastings rarely makes an appearance in the second book, as each one is based on a new couple.
Many other fans also made the note about the storyline change via Twitter:
