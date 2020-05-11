Brian Austin Green Thanks Fans for Support After Megan Fox Criticism

Brian Austin Green is speaking out following criticism from his ex. After Megan Fox blasted Green for posting photos of their children on Instagram, the 47-year-old actor posted a video to thank fans for their support. Green confirmed his and Fox's split in May after 10 years of marriage. The pair shares three kids: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3.

"I wanted to thank everyone who's come on my page and been supportive of everything. It's extremely kind and really appreciated," he said in the clip. "... Be kind to each other, love each other."

Following Fox's comment, Tori Spelling, Green's Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, praised his parenting skills.

"Standing by these two for decades I’ve watched them both grow into such amazing humans," Spelling wrote in part of Green and their co-star, Jennie Garth. "We are all parents now. And, Jen and Bri are the best parents I know."

Fox's initial comment came when Green shared a photo of him and his youngest son dressed for Halloween.

"Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It's not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren't in," Fox commented on Green's post. "I had a great halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media. I know you love your kids. But I don't know why you can't stop using them to posture via Instagram."

"You're so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I'm an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year," she continued. "You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?"

