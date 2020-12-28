Brian Austin Green Seen Vacationing With Sharna Burgess After Megan Fox Split

Brian Austin Green is officially moving on after his split with wife Megan Fox. The former Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was recently spotted vacationing with Sharna Burgess, and a source tells ET that the two are now “casually seeing each other.”

Over the weekend, Green, 47, was spotted with the 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro as the two made their way through the Los Angeles International Airport in photos published by the Daily Mail.

The same source confirmed to ET that Burgess and Green went on a vacation together and are spending time together, but they’re not putting a label on it.



“Sharna was dating Jason from Selling Sunset and now she bounced to Brian,” the source continues. “She’s dating around and having fun, it’s not serious with anyone.”

“Usually she’s pretty open and likes to talk about who she’s seeing, but she’s staying pretty tight-lipped about Brian,” the source says, adding that she loves the attention and the speculation about who she is or isn’t dating.

The news comes after Fox went public with her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly in June. This was one month after Fox and Green officially separated after nearly 10 years of marriage, with Fox officially filing for divorce in November.

The couple first started dating in 2004 before getting engaged in 2006. They have three sons together, Noah, Bodhi and Journey.